A child had to be airlifted to hospital from Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened in Callan shortly after four o’clock.

A helicopter was called to transport them to hospital and the grounds at the CBS in Callan, Coláiste Éamonn Rís, were used to facilitate the landing.

KCLR News understands the primary school boy suffered a serious head injury.

He’s currently in hospital in Dublin.