Childcare providers to meet Oireachtas members ahead of Budget 2019

Local childcare providers are set to gather in Dublin next month in a bid to highlight the need for greater investment.

The pre-budget gathering’s been organised by Early Childhood Ireland which has 57 members in Carlow & 73 in Kilkenny.

Frances Byrne is Director of Policy & Advocacy – she’s been telling KCLR News that the October 4 get-together will see its members come from across the country to meet with Oireachtas members to bring some of the national perspective for the need for greater investment in early years and to outline what’s happening on the ground affecting creches.

She added “it won’t be all bad news, we want to be very much solution-focused”.