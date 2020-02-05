Childcare workers from Carlow and Kilkenny to protest in Dublin today

Nearly half of the creches in Carlow and Kilkenny are shut today as childcare workers make their way to Dublin.

Thousands from across the country will march on the Dáil later in protest at the lack of funding in the sector.

It means parents have been forced to find alternate childcare for the day but local childcare manager in Johnstown and Urlingford Mick Kenny says they’ve had nothing but support from their families.

Helen Mallon who runs a childcare facility in Paulstown has told KCLR Live this morning that they have to stand together and say “enough is enough”.