Children across Carlow and Kilkenny can look forward to a return to normal schooling after their midterm break.

Social distancing pods and bubbles are gone, and sporting activities, music, singing and breakfast clubs can all resume in schools from Monday.

It’s part of new guidance issued to schools by the Department of Education last night , which’s encouraging them to return to normal routines and activities.

Mask wearing will no longer be required, however anyone wishing to continue wearing a mask should be allowed do so.

General Secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Kieran Christie, says it’ll take time to get used to the changes.