Children as young as six will be vaccinated in new clinical trial.
300 volunteers, aged between six and 17, will be given the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab to see how their immune system responds.
Scientists are going to start trialling the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on children.
Andrew Pollard, the Oxford Vaccine Group director, says a lot is still unknown about how Covid-19 interacts with children.
However, he doesn’t think they will all need to be given the vaccine, unlike adults;
“There will be some children who are at greater risk of Covid, and we already know that some very small sub-groups are. For most children though, Covid isn’t really a big problem, as they either have no symptoms or very mild symptoms.”