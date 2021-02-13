Children as young as six will be vaccinated in new clinical trial.

Scientists are going to start trialling the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on children.

300 volunteers, aged between six and 17, will be given a jab to see how their immune system responds.

Andrew Pollard, the Oxford Vaccine Group director, says a lot is still unknown about how Covid-19 interacts with children.

However, he doesn’t think they will all need to be given the vaccine, unlike adults;

“There will be some children who are at greater risk of Covid, and we already know that some very small sub-groups are. For most children though, Covid isn’t really a big problem, as they either have no symptoms or very mild symptoms.”