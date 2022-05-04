Children in Carlow and Kilkenny among hundreds left waiting for speech and language assessments

Nearly 1,300 children have been waiting over a year for an assessment with a speech and language therapist.

Our local area has the longest list with 577 children in Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford waiting more than a year.

343 are waiting more than two years.

In total, nearly 11,600 children are waiting for an initial assessment, according to freedom of information files.