Children who have come into contact with a Strep A outbreak at school could be given antibiotics

Children could be given antibiotics if they’ve come into contact with a Strep A outbreak at school.

Lab tests are continuing to determine if the bug is linked to the death of a young girl in the HSE’s north east and north Dublin area.

Public health officials will meet today to discuss the situation, while GPs and hospitals have been told to be on the alert for symptoms.

Carlow GP Dr. Paula Greally says parents in particular will understandably be worried. Speaking with Sue Nunn yesterday on KCLR’s ‘The Way It Is’ she says, if you have concerns about your child’s symptoms, you should always trust your instincts.

She said: “Oftentimes, you know, parent’s instincts are instrumental in these sorts of things. So if you are worried about your child at all, if there’s any difficulty breathing, if there’re any changes to the colour of the skin, their tongue, or their lips, If your child is floppy or won’t stay awake, you definitely need to get in touch with a health care professional, either your GP or the emergency department”

You can listen back to Dr. Greally’s full interview with Sue Nunn below.