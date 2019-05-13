Children with autism are being hugely disadvantaged according to one Carlow mother

A Carlow mother says children with autism are being hugely disadvantaged because they can’t get school places.

Stephanie Hogan has started a campaign group called ‘Open Your Doors – ASD Inclusion’ which is holding a public meeting on that issue in the Cathedral Parish Centre at 7:30pm this evening (Monday, May 13).

Stephanie says there’s only one school in Carlow Town with an ASD unit for autistic children but there needs to be more saying “There’s so many parents that are in a situation that don’t have a place or options with regards to homeschool, it is a nation-wide problem but I would love to see schools in Carlow coming together and saying right we definitely need another class”.

Stephanie adds it’s time to get moving on this “I appreciate that schools cannot just open doors up overnight, they need time, they need their special needs organiser to say that they want to put forward for this, the funding obviously has to go through, planning with teachers has to go through, teacher training has to go through, just even to get the conversation started in Carlow”.