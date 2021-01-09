KCLR News

Children with special needs will receive home tuition from Monday

Children in special classes and special schools will receive home tuition from Monday

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 09/01/2021

Children in special classes and special schools will receive home tuition from Monday, the Minister for Education has confirmed.

It follows the government’s U-turn on plans for students with special needs to return to the classroom next week.

Meanwhile Norma Foley will meet with stakeholders on Monday to discuss the resumption of in-class learning.

Aine Lynch of the National Parents Council says it needs to happen as soon as possible.

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 09/01/2021