Children’s Minister ‘recognises’ some survivors of Mother & Baby Homes are disappointed in the new redress scheme while those in Carlow and Kilkenny react

The Children’s Minister says he recognises some survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are disappointed with the new redress scheme.

Around 34,000 former residents are eligible for payments worth a total of €800million.

However, children who spent less than six months in one of the institutions don’t qualify.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says he understands it’s a blow to many survivors. (For those affected, supports can be found here).

