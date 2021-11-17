KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Children’s Minister ‘recognises’ some survivors of Mother & Baby Homes are disappointed in the new redress scheme while those in Carlow and Kilkenny react
Children who spent less than six months in such an institution don't qualify
The Children’s Minister says he recognises some survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are disappointed with the new redress scheme.
Around 34,000 former residents are eligible for payments worth a total of €800million.
However, children who spent less than six months in one of the institutions don’t qualify.
Minister Roderic O’Gorman says he understands it’s a blow to many survivors. (For those affected, supports can be found here).
Meanwhile, Mick Gorey reminded Sue Nunn of his experience on The Way It Is:
And Kilkenny Councillor Maria Dollard had plenty to say on the topic to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is: