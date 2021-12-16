KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Christmas lights out at one County Kilkenny home in aid of local cancer support

They took in hundreds of euro for charity last year

Edwina Grace 16/12/2021

One local family has again outdone themselves with their Christmas lights offering.

The Hughes’ in Killahy, Co Kilkenny are raising money for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre after gathering hundreds of euro last year.

They can be visited at R95 W6P5.

One person who popped by sent this video to our reporter Edwina Grace – have a look:

