Christmas in Carlow officially begins today.

The Christmas lights will be switched on by the Mayor at 5 o’clock at the Town Hall, while the free parking arrangements are now also in operation.

It’s now free to park in the Town Hall, Green Bank Road and at VISUAL up until the 6th of January.

All other pay and display areas will also be free between 9.30 and 12noon and 3pm to 6.30.