Christmas trees can be recycled for free in Carlow and Kilkenny

If you already have the decorations down you can get rid of your Christmas trees for free in Carlow and Kilkenny from today.

Powerstown civic amenity site in Carlow is open now for locals to recycle their real trees responsibly.

Dunmore is also accepting trees in Kilkenny and if your lights haven’t survived Christmas 2022 both recycling centres will take them off your hands too – as waste electrical equipment they can be recycled for free under the WEEE scheme.

Kilkenny County Council also has list of other sites where you can bring your trees between Wednesday 4th and Monday 16th of January 2023: