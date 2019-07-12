CIÉ will be asked to abandon old rail line in South Kilkenny for new Greenway plans

Kilkenny County Council are going to ask CIÉ to abandon the old railway line through South Kilkenny.

It will form the route for the new Kilkenny Greenway but councillors had to decide whether or not to try agree a 20 year lease with the rail company or to ask them to hand it over to the council altogether.

The decision was made at a meeting of South Kilkenny councillors this week that they would formally request that they abandon the land.

Cathaoirleach of the Piltown District, Éamon Aylward says it makes more sense this way.