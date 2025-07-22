Cigarettes and alcohol have been seized by Revenue Officers in Kilkenny and other locations around the country.

Drugs and various counterfeit goods were also recovered when more than a million euro worth of contraband was detected in a series of operations.

Herbal Cannabis and other drugs were found with the assistance of a detector dog Enzo while officers examined parcels at premises in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare Europort.

A larger quantity of herbal cannabis was also seized at Dublin Airport on Sunday and a man in his 40’s was subsequently arrested.

Investigations into all of the seizures made are ongoing.