Cigarettes and alcohol to the value of more than €46,000 seized in the South East

Two men have been arrested after cigarettes and alcohol worth more than €46,000 was seized at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers discovered more than 31,000 cigarettes and 31 kgs of tobacco with a combined retail value of more than €39,000.

As part of the same operation, 329 litres of alcohol worth almost €7,000 was also discovered.

The cigarettes and alcohol were found after Revenue officers examined a Northern Ireland registered van and caravan which had arrived from Bilbao in Spain.

Two men in their thirties and forties have been questioned.