Citizens Information closes its outreach services in five areas across Carlow and Kilkenny

Experienced volunteers with Citizen’s Information branches in Carlow and Kilkenny have expressed their disappointment at being told they are no longer needed as information providers.

A move towards online means there’s been a reduction in the face-to-face services being offered.

It’s been confirmed that outreach services in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Mooncoin, Tullow and Baltinglass have closed.

It’s claimed that the manner in which people engage with the service has changed considerably since the pandemic.

But Susan who has been a volunteer with the service in Kilkenny for more than 20 years doesn’t agree while another, Fergus, says he’s unhappy at how they’re being treated:

Hear what some local volunteers