Clár 1: Carachtair Teilifíse
Join Eimear and Róise on their drive to school and listen in to their conversations.
Listen back to Eimear and Róise’s conversation in the car. Today, they talk about TV Characters!
Foclóir / Dictionary:
Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road
Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth
Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters
Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy
Bleachtairí – detectives
Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies
Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend
Daoine gléasta suas – people dressed up / people in disguise
Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it
Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly
Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters
Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny
Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells
