Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 1: Carachtair Teilifíse

Join Eimear and Róise on their drive to school and listen in to their conversations.

Listen back to Eimear and Róise’s conversation in the car. Today, they talk about TV Characters!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road 

Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth 

Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters 

Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy 

Bleachtairí – detectives 

Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies 

Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend  

Daoine gléasta suas  – people dressed up / people in disguise 

Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it 

Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly 

Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters  

Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny 

Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells
 

