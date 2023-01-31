Clár 1: Carachtair Teilifíse

Listen back to Eimear and Róise’s conversation in the car. Today, they talk about TV Characters!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road

Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth

Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters

Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy

Bleachtairí – detectives

Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies

Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend

Daoine gléasta suas – people dressed up / people in disguise

Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it

Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly

Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters

Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny

Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells



