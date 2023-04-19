Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 13: Athchúsáil
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
Eimear and Róise discuss recycling and why we should all do it!
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.
ró-déanach-too late
seachtain glas–a green week
brat glas–green flag
inbhuanaithe–sustainable
a chur chun cinn–to promote
Truailliú-pollution
Damáiste don phlanéid-damage to the planet
Níos sláintiúla-healthier
Boscaí bruscair–bins
Athchúrsála-recycling
Piseanna agus leitís–peas and lettuce
Glasraí-vegetables
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.