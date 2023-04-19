Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 13: Athchúsáil

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario19/04/2023
Eimear and Róise discuss recycling and why we should all do it!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.

ró-déanach-too late

seachtain glas–a green week

brat glas–green flag

inbhuanaithe–sustainable

a chur chun cinn–to promote

Truailliú-pollution

Damáiste don phlanéid-damage to the planet

Níos sláintiúla-healthier

Boscaí bruscair–bins

Athchúrsála-recycling

Piseanna agus leitís–peas and lettuce

Glasraí-vegetables

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee. 

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.
