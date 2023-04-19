Clár 13: Athchúsáil

Eimear and Róise discuss recycling and why we should all do it!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.

ró-déanach-too late seachtain glas–a green week brat glas–green flag inbhuanaithe–sustainable a chur chun cinn–to promote Truailliú-pollution Damáiste don phlanéid-damage to the planet Níos sláintiúla-healthier Boscaí bruscair–bins Athchúrsála-recycling Piseanna agus leitís–peas and lettuce Glasraí-vegetables

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.