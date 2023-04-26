Clár sa Charr

Clár 14: Turas Scoile

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario26/04/2023

Eimear and Róise chat about going on a school tour!

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.

Turas scoile – School Tour

Anpríomhchathair -the capital city

Turas siúil – a walking tour

Stair – history

Coláiste na Trionóide – Trinity College

An Leabhar Cheannais – the Book of Kells

An Spuaic – the Spire

Lón pacáilte – a packed lunch

Borgair agus sceallóga – burger and chips

Turas deas oideachasúil – a nice educational trip

Siopadóireacht – shopping

