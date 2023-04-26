Clár sa Charr
Clár 14: Turas Scoile
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
Eimear and Róise chat about going on a school tour!
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.
Turas scoile – School Tour
Anpríomhchathair -the capital city
Turas siúil – a walking tour
Stair – history
Coláiste na Trionóide – Trinity College
An Leabhar Cheannais – the Book of Kells
An Spuaic – the Spire
Lón pacáilte – a packed lunch
Borgair agus sceallóga – burger and chips
Turas deas oideachasúil – a nice educational trip
Siopadóireacht – shopping
