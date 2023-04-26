Clár 14: Turas Scoile

Eimear and Róise chat about going on a school tour!



Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.

Turas scoile – School Tour

Anpríomhchathair -the capital city

Turas siúil – a walking tour

Stair – history

Coláiste na Trionóide – Trinity College

An Leabhar Cheannais – the Book of Kells

An Spuaic – the Spire

Lón pacáilte – a packed lunch

Borgair agus sceallóga – burger and chips

Turas deas oideachasúil – a nice educational trip

Siopadóireacht – shopping

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.