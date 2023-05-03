Clár 15: Scrúdú

Eimear and Róise talk about exams.



Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words used in as Gaeilge.

Tá pian i mo bholg agam – I have a pain in my tummy

Scrúdú lár-tearma – midterm exams

Ró-neirbhíseach – too nervous

Teastas litríocht Bhéarla – English spelling test

Teastas Matamataica – maths test

Ní bhaol duit – no fear of you

Pinn luaidhe agus rubair – pencils and a rubber

Áireamhán – calculator

Cóipleabhair – copybook

Scrúdpháipéar – exam papers

Déan do dhícheall – do your best

D’eirigh go maith liom – I got on well

Go n-éirí go geal leat – Best of luck