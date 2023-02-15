Clár 4: Lá Fhéile Vailintín

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Valentine’s Day and all things that involves the festivities.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Cártaí Vailintín – Valentines cards

Rómánsúil – Romantic

Ag magadh fúm – Teasing me

Dearadh – Design

Ildaite – Multicoloured

Gliú agus glioscarnach – Glue and glitter

An seomra ealaíne – The art room

Dán ghrá – A love poem

Tá rósanna dearg.. Tá sailchuacha gorm.. – Roses are red, Violets are blue

Bialann ghalánta – A fancy restaurant

