Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 4: Lá Fhéile Vailintín
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Valentine’s Day and all things that involves the festivities.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Cártaí Vailintín – Valentines cards
Rómánsúil – Romantic
Ag magadh fúm – Teasing me
Dearadh – Design
Ildaite – Multicoloured
Gliú agus glioscarnach – Glue and glitter
An seomra ealaíne – The art room
Dán ghrá – A love poem
Tá rósanna dearg.. Tá sailchuacha gorm.. – Roses are red, Violets are blue
Bialann ghalánta – A fancy restaurant
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.