Clár 4: Lá Fhéile Vailintín

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario15/02/2023

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Valentine’s Day and all things that involves the festivities.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Cártaí Vailintín – Valentines cards 

Rómánsúil – Romantic 

Ag magadh fúm – Teasing me 

Dearadh – Design  

Ildaite – Multicoloured 

Gliú agus glioscarnach – Glue and glitter 

An seomra ealaíne – The art room 

Dán ghrá – A love poem 

rósanna dearg..  Tá sailchuacha gorm.. – Roses are red, Violets are blue 

Bialann ghalánta – A fancy restaurant 

