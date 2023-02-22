Clár 5: Lá na Pancóga / An Carghas

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Pancake Tuesday and what ingredients are used in making pancakes. They also talk about Lent and things that they are giving up for it.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Pancóga – Pancakes

Seomra eacnamaíocht baile – A Home Ec room

Oigheann – Oven

Na comhábhair – Ingredients

Barrán – topping

Siúcra agus líomóid – Sugar and lemon

D’eirigh as rud éigin don Charghas – To give something up for Lent

Eisceachtaí – Exceptions

folmhaigh an miasniteoir – To empty the dishwasher

réitigh an bord don dinnéir – To set the table for dinner

Níl aon cúis gearrán agatsa – You can’t complain / You have no reason to complain

An iomarca obair bhaile – Too much homework

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.