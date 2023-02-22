Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 5: Lá na Pancóga / An Carghas

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario22/02/2023

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Pancake Tuesday and what ingredients are used in making pancakes. They also talk about Lent and things that they are giving up for it.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Pancóga – Pancakes 

Seomra eacnamaíocht baile – A Home Ec room 

Oigheann – Oven 

Na comhábhair – Ingredients 

Barrán – topping 

Siúcra agus líomóid – Sugar and lemon 

D’eirigh as rud éigin don Charghas – To give something up for Lent 

Eisceachtaí – Exceptions 

folmhaigh an miasniteoir – To empty the dishwasher 

réitigh an bord don dinnéir – To set the table for dinner 

Níl aon cúis gearrán agatsa – You can’t complain / You have no reason to complain 

An iomarca obair bhaile – Too much homework 

