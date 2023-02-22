Clár 5: Lá na Pancóga / An Carghas
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talks about Pancake Tuesday and what ingredients are used in making pancakes. They also talk about Lent and things that they are giving up for it.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Pancóga – Pancakes
Seomra eacnamaíocht baile – A Home Ec room
Oigheann – Oven
Na comhábhair – Ingredients
Barrán – topping
Siúcra agus líomóid – Sugar and lemon
D’eirigh as rud éigin don Charghas – To give something up for Lent
Eisceachtaí – Exceptions
folmhaigh an miasniteoir – To empty the dishwasher
réitigh an bord don dinnéir – To set the table for dinner
Níl aon cúis gearrán agatsa – You can’t complain / You have no reason to complain
An iomarca obair bhaile – Too much homework
