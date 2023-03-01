Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 6: Spórt
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about their favourite sport activities.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Éadaí scoile – School uniform
Rang corp oideachas – PE class
Ag imirt cluiche i gcoinne – Playing a match or game against
Sacar faoi dhíon – Indoor soccer
Buailteoir – Striker
Iománaíocht – Hurling
A lán scileanna – Lots of skill
Is fuath liom cispheil – I hate basketball
An réiteoir – The referee
Ag séideadh an fheadóg – Blowing the whistle
Ag imirt rugbaí? – Playing rugby
Bonn mór óir – A big gold medal
