Clár 6: Spórt

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about their favourite sport activities.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Éadaí scoile – School uniform

Rang corp oideachas – PE class

Ag imirt cluiche i gcoinne – Playing a match or game against

Sacar faoi dhíon – Indoor soccer

Buailteoir – Striker

Iománaíocht – Hurling

A lán scileanna – Lots of skill

Is fuath liom cispheil – I hate basketball

An réiteoir – The referee

Ag séideadh an fheadóg – Blowing the whistle

Ag imirt rugbaí? – Playing rugby

Bonn mór óir – A big gold medal

