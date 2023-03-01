Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 6: Spórt

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario01/03/2023

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about their favourite sport activities.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Éadaí scoile – School uniform 

Rang corp oideachas – PE class 

Ag imirt cluiche i gcoinne – Playing a match or game against 

Sacar faoi dhíon – Indoor soccer 

Buailteoir – Striker 

Iománaíocht – Hurling 

A lán scileanna – Lots of skill 

Is fuath liom cispheil – I hate basketball 

An réiteoir – The referee 

Ag séideadh an fheadóg – Blowing the whistle 

Ag imirt rugbaí? – Playing rugby 

Bonn mór óir – A big gold medal 

Clár 6 Foclóir
Clár 6 Foclóir

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee. 

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario01/03/2023