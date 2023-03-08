Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 7: Madraí
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about the man’s best friend, dogs.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Sa chlós – in the yard
Pór madra – breed of dog
Fionnadh bán – white fur
Spotaí donn – brown spots
Ruiséalach – Jack Russel
Coiléir agus iall – Collar and lead
Úinéirí – owners
Coileán beag – a small puppy
An tréidlia – the vet
Ag coganta an troscáin – chewing the furniture
Ag tafann – barking
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.