Clár 7: Madraí

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about the man’s best friend, dogs.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Sa chlós – in the yard 

Pór madra – breed of dog 

Fionnadh bán – white fur 

Spotaí donn – brown spots 

Ruiséalach – Jack Russel 

Coiléir agus iall – Collar and lead 

Úinéirí – owners 

Coileán beag – a small puppy 

An tréidlia – the vet 

Ag coganta an troscáin – chewing the furniture 

Ag tafann – barking 

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee. 

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.

