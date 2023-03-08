Clár 7: Madraí

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about the man’s best friend, dogs.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Sa chlós – in the yard

Pór madra – breed of dog

Fionnadh bán – white fur

Spotaí donn – brown spots

Ruiséalach – Jack Russel

Coiléir agus iall – Collar and lead

Úinéirí – owners

Coileán beag – a small puppy

An tréidlia – the vet

Ag coganta an troscáin – chewing the furniture

Ag tafann – barking

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.