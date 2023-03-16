Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 8: Lá Fhéile Pádraig
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Patrick’s Day, its significance and the festivities around it.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
An mórshiúl – the parade
Ag glacadh páirt sa pharáid – taking part in the parade
Club gleacaíocht – gymnastics club
Gasóga Mhara – Sea Scouts
Maidí rámha – oars
Flóta – a float
Banna cheoil na scoile – the school band
feadóg stáin – tin whistle
Port – tune
Geansaí glas – a green jumper
Péinteáil aghaidhe – facepaint
Seamróga – shamrocks
