Clár 8: Lá Fhéile Pádraig

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Patrick’s Day, its significance and the festivities around it.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

An mórshiúl – the parade

Ag glacadh páirt sa pharáid – taking part in the parade

Club gleacaíocht – gymnastics club

Gasóga Mhara – Sea Scouts

Maidí rámha – oars

Flóta – a float

Banna cheoil na scoile – the school band

feadóg stáin – tin whistle

Port – tune

Geansaí glas – a green jumper

Péinteáil aghaidhe – facepaint

Seamróga – shamrocks

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.