Clár 8: Lá Fhéile Pádraig

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

In this episode, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Patrick’s Day, its significance and the festivities around it.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

An mórshiúl – the parade 

Ag glacadh páirt sa pharáid – taking part in the parade 

Club gleacaíocht – gymnastics club 

Gasóga Mhara – Sea Scouts 

Maidí rámha – oars 

Flóta – a float 

Banna cheoil na scoile – the school band 

feadóg stáin – tin whistle 

Port tune 

Geansaí glas – a green jumper 

Péinteáil aghaidhe – facepaint 

Seamróga – shamrocks 

