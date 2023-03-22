Clár 9: Breithlá

Eimear and Róise chat about birthday celebrations.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Lá saor – a day off

Is é mo bhreithlá inniu – it’s my birthday today

Lá breithe shona duit – happy birthday to you

Cén aois thú anois – how old are you now?

Tá mé naoi mbliana d’aois – I’m 9 years old

Cóisir – party

Na cuirí – invitations

Líosta siopadóireachta – shopping list

Milseáin agus seacláid – sweets and chocolate

Dramhbhia – junk food

goujons sícín agus sceallóga – goujons and chips

Cluichí cóisir – party games

Cuir thart an beart – pass the parcel

Cáca breithe – birthday cake

Na coinnle a shéideadh amach – blow out the candles

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.