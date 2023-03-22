Catch UpClár sa Charr

Clár 9: Breithlá

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Eimear and Róise chat about birthday celebrations.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Lá saor – a day off 

Is é mo bhreithlá inniu – it’s my birthday today 

Lá breithe shona duit – happy birthday to you 

Cén aois thú anois – how old are you now? 

Tá mé naoi mbliana d’aois – I’m 9 years old 

Cóisir – party 

Na cuirí – invitations 

Líosta siopadóireachta – shopping list 

Milseáin agus seacláid – sweets and chocolate 

Dramhbhia – junk food 

goujons sícín agus sceallóga – goujons and chips 

Cluichí cóisir – party games 

Cuir thart an beart – pass the parcel 

Cáca breithe – birthday cake 

Na coinnle a shéideadh amach – blow out the candles 

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee. 
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.
