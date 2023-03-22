Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 9: Breithlá
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
Eimear and Róise chat about birthday celebrations.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Lá saor – a day off
Is é mo bhreithlá inniu – it’s my birthday today
Lá breithe shona duit – happy birthday to you
Cén aois thú anois – how old are you now?
Tá mé naoi mbliana d’aois – I’m 9 years old
Cóisir – party
Na cuirí – invitations
Líosta siopadóireachta – shopping list
Milseáin agus seacláid – sweets and chocolate
Dramhbhia – junk food
goujons sícín agus sceallóga – goujons and chips
Cluichí cóisir – party games
Cuir thart an beart – pass the parcel
Cáca breithe – birthday cake
Na coinnle a shéideadh amach – blow out the candles
