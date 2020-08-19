Clarity sought on exactly what new Covid-19 measures mean for Carlow-Kilkenny businesses

Clarity is being sought on just what the new Covid-19 restrictions mean for businesses & event organisers across Carlow & Kilkenny

Outdoor gatherings are now limited to 15 even though some other events like like funerals, weddings and possibly other indoors cultural events are allowed to go ahead.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre initially said it was cancelling this weekend’s concerts featuring Jack L & Mick Flannery, but now say they are still considering the options and trying to find out exactly what’s allowed.

Kilkenny Arts Festival took place last week after adapting their 2020 programme and Director Olga Barry says the government has to clarify it’s confusing announcements.

President of Kilkenny Chambers of Commerce, Colin Ahern, says while there is some confusion & clarifications are needed, it’s good that businesses are open.