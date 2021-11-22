Clean-up underway in Co Carlow following spillage through Bagenalstown

Motorists in the Bagenalstown area are asked to take care this morning.

The road between the town and Royal Oak is very slippy.

One person’s told KCLR it looks like something like cement or muck has spilled.

Carlow County Council says a clean up of material spillage is underway between Kilcarrig Bridge and the Royal Oak Junction in Bagenalstown and traffic delays can be expected for a time.

Gardaí advise those in the area to avoid the stretch if possible and if not to approach with caution.