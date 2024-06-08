Family Carers Ireland has begun its national fundraising campaign.

Heart of Gold aims to help provide vital supports to carers across the country – there’s an estimated 10,071 in Kilkenny with 5,762 in Carlow.

Coinciding with National Carers Week, Heart of Gold takes place on Thursday, 13th June in a bid to not just raise funds but to also raise awareness about the challenges facing family carers.

As part of the campaign, street collections will take place in Carlow Town and Kilkenny city.

Danielle Dunne, Community Support Manager, Family Carers Ireland, said, “The Heart of Gold campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and selflessness of family carers in Carlow and beyond. It is about ensuring that the invaluable work and challenges faced by family carers are not only seen but understood.

Danielle further encouraged the public to get involved, saying, “We invite everyone in Carlow to join us on Thursday June 13th for our street collections, purchase a Heart of Gold pin, and consider participating in the 50 Miles in June Challenge. Every contribution makes a difference in supporting our family carers and ensuring they receive the assistance they need.”

“Funds raised throughout the month of June will directly support vital services, such as our National Freephone Careline, counselling, respite care, and local drop-in centres. Additionally, the campaign will help provide peer support groups, training sessions, and carers’ forums, which help to ease the isolation often felt by family carers. These services go beyond mere support; they are lifelines for those selflessly committed to caring for others.”

Family carer Rosemary Kratschmar who cares for her son Sammy said: “It truly does take a village to raise a child, and that couldn’t be more true for a child with special needs. The journey is long and sometimes lonely, and no one should have to navigate it alone. Having the support of the community and services like those provided by Family Carers Ireland not only helps us care for Sammy with love and dignity, but also reminds us that we are part of a larger family that understands and shares in our challenges and triumphs. This is why every bit of support from the ‘Heart of Gold’ campaign is so vital – it helps sustain not just the practical assistance we rely on, but also the community that lifts us up every day.”

For those unable to attend the street collections, donations can be made via the Family Carers Ireland website at www.familycarers.ie/donate.