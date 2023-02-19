Close to 5,000 premises in South Kilkenny to have improved broadband by next year

Close to 5,000 premises in South Kilkenny should have better broadband by next year.

It’s following news that the network build is underway for the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.

Meanwhile, Piltown municipal district councillors have been told that South Kilkenny is broken into a couple of areas with parts being overseen by offices in neighbouring counties Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

Councillor Pat Dunphy says the network build is progressing which is allowing for improved broadband for many.

He adds “there are two and a half thousand premises in the Waterford area of Piltown which stretches out to Mullinavat. There are a further one and a half thousand premises being delt with in the Carrick-on-Suir area. Then from the New Ross area there are 555 premises.”