590 local properties entered the Compulsory Purchase Order Activation Programme in 2023 and 2024.



Figures released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that in 2023, local authorities entered 5,027 across the country, followed by 6,159 in 2024 – this refers to the point at which a local authority begins actively working to identify the property’s owner and engage with them about bringing the site back into productive use.

Carlow County Council had the largest locally and fourth highest figure in the country in 2023, at 348 premises, with 76 more the following year.

While Kilkenny counterparts began with 64 and added a further 102 last year.

Other Local Breakdown:

Ministerial Comment:

Minister Browne said; “I have been very clear on this as a matter of priority. Dereliction and vacancy in our provincial towns and city centres is unacceptable, particularly during a housing crisis.

“Through the CPO Activation Programme, we are empowering local authorities to take decisive action and deliver real results.

“The latest data highlights the momentum local authorities have built in returning vacant homes to use and I would like to acknowledge and commend their continued efforts, and want to encourage more of it.

“I would urge local authorities to use the full range of legislative tools including CPOs where needed to address long-term vacancy. Derelict buildings are a significant challenge but there an opportunity for new homes and facilities.”

Minister for State with Responsibility for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins said; “Nothing frustrates people more than seeing vacant and derelict properties in their cities, towns and villages.

“There are a number of schemes property owners can avail of such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant and the Repair and Lease scheme.

“It’s clear some local authorities are being proactive in this space and I commend them for doing so. However, having travelled to 17 local authorities it has emerged there is an inconsistency in tackling this issue.

“Local authorities have strong legal tools under the Derelict Sites Act to CPO properties and these powers cannot go unused when property owners refuse to engage or act.”

