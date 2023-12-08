Close to €20,000 awarded to Carlow and Kilkenny county councils to support the participation of women & diversity in the 2024 local elections

Carlow and Kilkenny county councils have been allocated a share of a national spend in support of the participation of women and diversity in next year’s Local Elections.

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell T.D. today announced funding of €205,568 to support 26 local authorities across the country as well as one regional women’s caucus in their activities to encourage the increased participation of women and diversity in the 2024 campaign.

€10,000 is coming to Carlow which is currently served by just one female councillor (with a second on maternity leave) while Kilkenny which has one in each of its four muncipal districts, gets €6,250.

Speaking following the announcement, Minister O’Donnell said; “I am delighted to be in a position to approve this grant funding which will support 26 local authorities and one regional women’s caucus in carrying out activities which will encourage the participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections, local government structures and decision making more generally.

“Council chambers all around this country are places where the voices of our communities can both be heard and help to shape the places in which we live – it is crucially important, therefore, that our council chambers are fully reflective of the communities that they represent”, added the Minister.

“The funding announced today is an integral part of a broader programme of initiatives aimed at encouraging gender balance and diversity at local government level. This scheme is now in its fifth year, with this year seeing the highest level of funding made available to date.”

This year, the scheme for local authorities focused on proposals that clearly set out a strategic timeline towards the 2024 elections, including proposals that support and encourage the increased participation of women and diverse candidacy in the 2024 local elections along with proposals that actively support the retention of existing female councillors post 2024.

Included among the projects selected for funding this year were informational workshops for community groups, training and capacity building on online harassment for current women councillors, International Women’s Day events and an information seminar aimed at women from different migrant backgrounds.

The scheme also includes funding for local and regional-level women’s caucuses. Research has shown that local level caucuses strengthen cooperation between women in political life across party and ideological lines and also strengthen their capacity to affect change.

To conclude, the Minister said; “As the 2024 local elections draw closer, a significant effort is crucial to encourage women and people from diverse backgrounds to run for election, and to support those who have already decided to run. Local authorities rightly recognise the importance of diversity and gender balance at local level – in that regard, I am very pleased my Department is able to assist them as we work towards our shared goal of making the role of Councillor more accessible and sustainable for all.”