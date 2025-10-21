Almost €7million has been paid out locally to bring 126 disused homes back into use.

According to figures from the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, over €200million nationally has been disbursed through the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, successfully returning 3,672 previously vacant or derelict homes to active residential use across the country.

In Kilkenny €5.24million saw the refurbishment of 94 homes into use while since the grant was launched in July 2022 up to 30 September 2025, there have been 349 applications from homeowners across the county with 264 approvals.

For the same period Carlow saw 156 applications lodged with 101 approvals with €1.71million paid for 32 homes.

Minister for Housing, James Browne TD said; “I want to be very clear. I consider vacant and derelict homes not only a blight on our village and town communities, but also that I see it as a form of anti-social behaviour. It is unacceptable in a housing crisis, and I will not be found wanting in tackling it. Consider this the warning shot – if you have properties left derelict, then I expect them to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“Disused properties not only represent missed opportunities to provide much-needed homes, but they also undermine the vibrancy and liveability of our town centres.

“It’s appalling to me personally and I know it is just galling for people who live near them – to see sites in services areas, where councils are tending to roads and nearby amenities.

“This is why in the recent budget, this Government expanded the Living City Initiative to support ‘over-the-shop’ conversions and introduced new Derelict Property Tax, to be administered by the Revenue Commissioners, to replace the current Derelict Sites Levy.

“These figures clearly demonstrate that the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is playing a key role in tackling vacancy and dereliction with more and more homes coming back into residential use. This trend is reflected in recent CSO data, which shows the national vacancy rate fell from 3.6% in Q4 2022 to 3.3% in Q4 2023, based on electricity consumption.”

A new video showcasing the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has been launched – see below: