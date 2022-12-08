Close to two million euro pledged to community centres in Carlow and Kilkenny

Close to two million euro’s coming the way of Carlow and Kilkenny as funding is announced for 278 community centres across the country.

There’s just over half a million euro for three bodies in Carlow, the largest portion of €300,000 earmarked for St Catherine’s Community Services to help them extend the facility to provide for a new family room and consultation rooms.

While the Urlingford Town Team are getting the same amount for refurbishment works on the town’s old dance hall as part of the county’s €1.3million across 13 groupings.

Here’s the breakdown for Carlow …

And for Kilkenny …

Political Comment

Speaking in Hartstown today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said; “This Government and the last showed time and again that we’re committed to community development.

“I’m delighted to see this ground-breaking investment in community centres. It will bring real improvements to the heart of communities across Ireland.

“In time, I think it will become as significant as the Sport Capital Programme which has brought local sporting facilities up a level that would have been unimaginable 20 years ago.

“The benefits will be felt in Community Centres, Parish and Scouts Halls, Clubhouses, Men’s Sheds and Youth Facilities.

“Every county in Ireland will receive funding, for projects like new meeting rooms, refurbished and warmer buildings, new social hubs, and improved disability access.”

Announcing the overall investment, Minister Humphreys said; “The local community centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes right across the country.

“Our Community Centres come in many different shapes and sizes and provide a wide and diverse range of services and activities.

“The Community Centre is where the children go to play sport; it’s where meals are provided for our senior citizens; it’s where the local dramatic society perform; it’s where the ICA, our Men’s Sheds, Youth Clubs and other local organisation come together for their meetings and events.

“Most importantly in the month of December – the Community Centre is often the place that Santa will come to visit to meet the local children!

“It was a priority for me as Minister for Rural and Community Development to put this new funding stream in place and I am delighted to announce the successful projects today.”