Considerable disruption is expected with the closure of the Ferry Bridge next week.

Works on the structure, which is almost 100 years old, will get underway next Monday morning 28 July.

It will be a full 24-hour closure running until Friday 1 August and the works are expected to be complete across the five days.

Diversions are well signposted in the area and emergency pedestrian access can be facilitated where possible.

Councillor Brian Cleere says it will be disruptive but the works are necessary:

“The bridge is starting to show signs of age caused including structural defects caused by the harsh environment the marine environment. So yes it will cause a lot of disruption for people but the works are absolutely necessary just to keep the safety of the bridge in tact”