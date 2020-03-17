Kilkenny’s Clubhouse Hotel on Patrick Street in the city is the latest closure for local hotels.

Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel announced their closure on Monday while Newpark Hotel and the Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel will shut their doors until the end of the month from this afternoon.

The Clubhouse released a short statement via Facebook

“Amidst the pandemic that is Covid-19, we as a family have taken the agonising decision to close the hotel doors this morning until the end of March as a temporary and precautionary measure to protect our team, our guests, our families and our community.

“We are devastated that our loyal team, many of them who have worked side by side with us for over 40 years are unable to come to work for the next few weeks. We will continue to provide as much support as possible to you. We are also so sorry that we cannot support our local community from a hotel service perspective at this time but we believe that we have taken the right decision in the short term.”

“As a family, please get in touch if there is anything that we can help you with.”

“The hotel will still be contactable on 056-7721994 or email [email protected] if you have any queries or requests (Please be patient and we will respond to everyone as soon as possible)”