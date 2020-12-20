CMO is urging people to stay away from pubs and restaurants

The Chief Medical Officer is asking people to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

Dr Tony Holohan’s tweeted Covid-19 cases are rising quickly and is urging the public to stay at home.

NPHET has recommended shutting down the hospitality sector from December 28th.

Cabinet Ministers will meet on Tuesday to make a decision – but are likely to accept the recommendations.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association says they’ve done everything that’s been asked of them: We feel we are being unfairly targeted. We’ve followed government guidelines, all safety measures are in place.”