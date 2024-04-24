The European Elections has another contender for this area.

County Clare TD Michael McNamara has announced his candidacy for Ireland South, which includes Carlow and Kilkenny.

The Independent candidate cited agriculture and renewable energy as key issues for him should he be elected.

A farmer and barrister he’s served as Chair of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

He says; “When the Irish people voted for greater integration of the European Union, they voted to opt out of justice / immigration measures for reasons as valid now as then. This government is intent on ceding these key areas of national sovereignty to Brussels. That’s why, more than ever, we will need representation in Europe asking the difficult questions.”

He adds; “Over the past few years, many people have felt unrepresented in the making of decisions that affect their lives. I have questioned the Government and tried to make them explain the decisions they make, and I will be asking people for their support to do the same in Europe where more and more of the decisions that affect us in Ireland are made.”

Mr McNamara also notes; “I am committed to protecting family farms, which uphold the highest environmental and welfare standards, from greedy multinational retailers and conglomerates, as well as calling for the introduction of price transparency in the food chain at a European level, which our government has resisted domestically,” explained McNamara. “Funding will need to be put in place before farm families on marginal land, who are already under pressure, are required or asked to curtail agricultural activity.

He also says; “While immigration reform is being carried out, the European Union must use its position in the world to address the root causes of mass migration.”

And he notes; “I will be a strong advocate for Ireland’s offshore wind energy sector, with its vast potential held back by government inertia, as has our biomethane sector.”

Supporting Shannon and regional airports to reach their full potential continues to be a priority for him. McNamara said he would also use his position as MEP to advocate for funding as part of the European Green Deal to increase Ireland’s housing stock through the conversion and renovation of upper floors over commercial units on the streets of every town and city in Ireland South into residential accommodation. He also said he would work to ensure those on hospital waiting lists can obtain treatment in other European states.