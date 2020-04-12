Co Council advise walkers to be conscious of farm machinery on roads this weekend

Kilkenny County Council are warning people out walking on roads this weekend to be conscious of farm machinery.

The government have put restrictions on how far you can walk from your home, with the maximum distance being 2km.

Director of Services at the Council says this may lead to higher volumes of people walking on country roads.

Speaking to KCLR, Tim Butler says there will also be more machinery and tractors driving as it is a busy time for farmers and asked pedestrians to be extra cautious and aware this weekend.