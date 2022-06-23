Co Kilkenny Councillor Deirdre Cullen says work’s to start in coming months on new 95-bed community nursing unit in Thomastown

Plans to start work on a new 95-bed community nursing unit at St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown are being welcomed.

Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen has been telling KCLR News that the works are long overdue but she has been told by the HSE that they’re set to start before the year is out.

And Councillor Cullen says she won’t be satisfied until they finally start; “I have been given the update that this project will start towards the end of the year, that being said I will be keeping a very close eye on this and I will raise the matter again and again and again until the foundations are dug”.