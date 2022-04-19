Co Kilkenny councillors in Callan Thomastown municipal district call for better personal responsibility among motorists and lower speeds

The whole world is rushing at the moment, take care and you’ll get there.

That’s the advice from the Chair of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District.

During their most recent meeting, the issue of speeding arose with Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere calling for a national campaign appealing for personal responsibility noting “You can have all the engineering solutions in the world but if somebody’s on their phone or not paying attention: it’s game over”.

While his colleague Cllr Michael Doyle said some of what he’s witnessed while driving was ‘crazy’ and appealed for a focus on getting people to slow down.

He believes it could make a significant difference, telling KCLR News “In general, what I was looking for was a campaign maybe on the radio or in the media outlets just to ask people to slow down and take their time, I suppose it’s something that I see on a regular basis people are travelling far too quick on the roads and unfortunately it’s causing accidents and I think it’s, without doubt, the main reason for accidents is speed”.

He adds “I agree 100% with Councillor Cleere, a national drive for reducing speed would be absolutely brilliant and it’s something that should happen, engineering works on junctions and different roads they’re just not going to solve every issue that’s there on every road”.