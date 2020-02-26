Cocaine and Cannabis seized in North Kilkenny drugs raid

Nearly 50-thousand Euro worth of drugs were seized in a Garda raid in Freshford yesterday.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to 40-thousand euro was found in a planned searched of at house in the Freshford area.

Gardaí also found cocaine worth an estimated 8-thousand euro in the house.

Crime prevention Officer Peter McConnon says the raid was as a result of information discovered during Operation Storm yesterday in the Thomastown district.