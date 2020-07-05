Colleagues of the late Noel Purcell embark on 5km today for Èist Carlow

A group of Aldi workers in Carlow are embarking on a fundraiser for their late colleague today.

Noel Purcell was a popular member of staff at the Aldi on Hanover Rd, before he lost his battle to cancer in March this year.

Noel turned to Èist Carlow during the final months of his life.

His colleagues are this morning doing a 5km run in aid of the cancer support service.

People will be able to support the cause through a GoFundMe page by searching

‘Raising funds for Èist Cancer Support Centre’.