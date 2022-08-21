Collins commemorations in Kilkenny and at Béal na Bláth to mark 100th anniversary

The centenary of the death of Michael Collins is being marked at Kilkenny Castle.

The Kilkenny Historical re-enactment group will have a special ceremony beginning in the Castle Park at at 4.30pm on Sunday.

It’s 100 years tomorrow when Collins was killed in an ambush at Béal na Bláth.

The annual ceremony in Cork will be marked by an historic joint address by Fianna Fail Taoiseach Micheál Martin as well as the Fine Gael Leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The local event was proposed last month by the Mayor of Kilkenny and Cllr David Fitzgerald says that it’s not just Collins being remembered but also Arthur Griffith whose death 100 years ago is just as significant.