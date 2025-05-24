As National Biodiversity Week draws to a close tomorrow, Carlow’s Biodiversity Officer is asking communities across the county to allow longer grass to grow in our green spaces.

Shane Casey says they surveyed over 1,.000 school children to see which type of grass they prefer to play in and they found that those aged 7 and under prefer longer grass to play in.

Carlow County Council Biodiversity Officer is encouraging communities to grow longer grass where they can…

“Children from about eight years upwards prefer short grass because they’re playing football and other sports, but children from about seven years and younger, they prefer long grass, where they are playing hide and seek, where they are picking flowers and letting their imagination run wild.”

“We have a lot of green spaces across our towns and villages with lots and lots of short grass. We don’t have as many green spaces with long grass. So, if you manage one of these areas, we’d like to encourage you to let a part of this to grow long. You not only have pollinators in Carlow biodiversity, but you’d also provide a safe place for young people to play.”