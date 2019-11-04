Communities in North Kilkenny invited to meet with local Gardaí today

Gardaí will meet with members of a number of communities in North Kilkenny today.

A meeting has been organised for St Mary’s Hall in Johnstown to provide people in that area, as well as those in Freshford, Galmoy, and Urlingford an opportunity to air any concerns they have.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, Superintendent Derek Hughes and other members of the force will be there between 12 and 2 o’clock.