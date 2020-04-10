Community Assessment Hubs should be up and running locally after the Bank holiday weekend

A local GP says the Community Assessment Hubs should be up and running after the Bank holiday weekend.

The test centres for Covid 19 referrals will be located at primary care centres around the country and will be operational seven days a week.

The idea is to allow GP practices continue attending to other patients as normally as possible.

Dr Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice says it looks like they will be ready for next Tuesday:

“That will allow we’re hoping then the respiring cases to be dealt with in the hub and that the GP practises will be allowed to see more people a little bit easier and it will allow people with other problems to contact their GP and be seen to have a little bit of normality and routine medical treatment coming back in a little bit more often”.