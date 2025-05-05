The Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council has welcomed the announcement of Ireland’s first-ever Community Garden and Allotment Policy, which took place in Carlow on Saturday.

The policy, which was launched at the Biodiversity Garden in Hacketstown, aims to set a national example in supporting sustainable, inclusive, and community-driven green spaces, and will recognise a wide variety of growing models—from community orchards to biodiversity and educational spaces.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fergal Browne said that the policy could be taken into consideration by developers.

“I’d hope that even in the case of developers coming in for pre-planning, I’d hope that this would be a factor in their decision making, and maybe we can do this at the start of an estate being built as well in some cases, and obviously work with existing estates that are well established.”

He continued by stating that “it is incredible, even yesterday, the amount that I learned in a short space of time by walking around the garden and seeing the informatio displayed, and certainly, if we can pass on that knowledge to the next generation, it’ll be a good day’s work.”