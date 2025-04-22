ADVERTISEMENT

A vital piece of emergency medical equipment has been left unusable after an act of vandalism in Carlow on Sunday night.

The defibrillator, located on the exterior wall of Munnelly’s Shop on the Kilkenny Road, was damaged in what’s being described as a senseless and dangerous act. The device, which could mean the difference between life and death in a cardiac emergency, is now out of action.

Efforts are currently underway to have the defibrillator repaired or replaced as quickly as possible.

Local residents and community groups have expressed outrage, urging those responsible to reflect on the serious consequences of their actions. A defibrillator is a critical resource, especially in rural or suburban areas where emergency response times can be longer.

Authorities are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information about the incident to come forward.